SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — McKennan Park is hosting a Kids’ Nite with carnival booths and ice cream Tuesday night.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will have fun games and challenges throughout the park as well as inflatables and a kids art show. You can also enjoy the Storyland Children’s Theatre while eating ice cream and cotton candy.

The event starts at 6 p.m. in McKennan Park.