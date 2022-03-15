SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is in the air, but the City of Sioux Falls has its sights set on summer.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is now hiring.

“We’re looking for somebody who wants to have fun, work outside, enjoy what they do,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Parks & Rec has been hosting walk-in interviews since February, benefiting those on both sides of the hiring process.

“If they’re not sure what job they want to interview for that’s been a good time for them to take a look at all the positions we have available for the summer and they can determine which is going to be the best fit for them,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

Parks and Rec will hire approximately 500 seasonal workers, including 100 to 125 lifeguards.

“Right now, we’re sitting at about 57 full-time positions, so that includes some of our part-time positions, you calculate 2-for-1, but we’re sitting just shy of 100 right now, so I think that by the first of May I’m hoping we’ll have all those positions filled,” Pearson said.

A lack of lifeguards left multiple pools closed last summer. Pearson is confident that will not be the case this year.

“We have a lot of returners coming back so that is super promising and then we’ve got some new young kids that want to try life guarding for the first time and those are always welcomed additions to our team,” Pearson said.

An increase in pay is also helping the cause.

“It’s been huge, definitely been huge, especially for getting some of those people to return to use that maybe were thinking about not returning to work for us and then some people who were discovering us for the first time,” Mieras said.

“Knowing what kind of earning power they have over the course of the summer if they’re headed off to college and they need to pad that bank account this would be a job that could certainly help them do that,” Pearson said.

If you’re unable to attend next week’s walk-in interviews for aquatics but would like to apply for a job, click here for a list of job openings.