Sioux Falls parks department installs outdoor ping pong tables

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people go to the park to play ball or walk the dog, but now there is a new amenity at a couple of Sioux Falls parks for people to enjoy.

The Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department installed a couple outdoor ping pong tables made of cement.

“It’s just one of those additional things that you can get out and do to recreate within the park system,” park operations manager Kelby Mieras said. “A new fresh amenity to the park system that people can enjoy.”

The tables are new this year and the city has purchased three of them. Two have been installed. One at Phillips Avenue Plaza downtown and the other at Riverdale park.

“It came to us through the city council,” Mieras said. “It was actually a budget amendment that was done last year during the budgeting process and we’ve purchased three ping pong tables. Two of them have been installed and we’re just finalizing the location for the third one.”

Each of the cement tables has a metal net, so they can stay out all year long. People who want to play just need their own ball and paddle. If the city receives positive feedback, they will consider purchasing more of the tables.

“I think the first thing we need to do is find out how they are received by the community,” Mieras said. “How much use they get. You know, if we get demand for some more, because of course, they are big concrete tables. They’re not cheap, and like I said, we got to find suitable locations for them, so I think demand will drive whether or not we add additional.”

The location for the third table is still being finalized, but it the parks department told KELOLAND News it will be installed on the West side of Sioux Falls.