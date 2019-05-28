Sioux Falls parks are going under... water

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) --- Eastern South Dakota is also dealing with rising rivers . Several Sioux Falls parks are back underwater, after finally drying out from March floods.

Spencer Dog Park is underwater. Again.

"If you start at Western Avenue and follow the river downstream into Falls Park those are the parks that saw the majority of the damage," Park Operations Manager, Kelby Mieras, said.

But all of this water isn't stopping some cyclists.

"The first hour I was soaked and wanted to keep going and then it got a lot better and then as you just saw I was walking through the river with the ducks and so now I'm just wondering if I am going to get home, but I'll find a way," cyclist, Amber Lane, said.

March floods caused more than $1 million in damage to city property. Park officials shut down the entire bike trail, along with many parks. But city officials say what we're seeing Tuesday is minor.

"By in large, those are things that we see on a year to year basis so its nothing that's too bad and hopefully it won't get much worse," Kelby Mieras said.

With water deep enough for geese, avoiding it, is nearly impossible.

"The first minute I started on the trail I went through a puddle and literally fell over into like 3 feet of water, so that's how it started," Amber Lane said.

Even with the impending forecast, Lane is still hopeful

"I love our parks and I wish it would stop raining and maybe dry up a little, but I am glad I went today," Amber Lane said.

Officials remind everyone the barricades at the parks are there for your safety and to not to go around them.