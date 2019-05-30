Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Summer Fun Guide now available
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation 2019 Summer Fun Guide is now online and ready for the summer season.
The guide lists summer recreational activities for all ages. Programs include health and fitness, sports, aquatics, art, music and theater.
Some featured programs includes Storyland Children's Theater and Summer Open Gym & Game Room Program.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
