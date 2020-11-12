Sioux Falls Parks and Rec preparing for a Winter Wonderland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is busy transforming Falls Park into a Winter Wonderland.

The display will feature more than 350,000 LEDs and lights, including 25 miles of string lights. A team of 12 employees has been working on the project since early October.

“It’s about a six-week process to make sure that we get all the decorations in place and tested and ready for the lighting on the 20th,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Falls Park will officially become a Winter Wonderland next Friday at 5 p.m. The display will remain until January 10.