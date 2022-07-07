SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lazy 5K — scheduled for Thursday at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls has been postponed.

The Midco Aquatic Center is a popular destination for people looking for a low-impact workout. Donna walks laps in the pool and current channel three times a week.

“I’m on an exercise regiment from a physical therapist to try and strengthen my body in all parts as much as I can and the water seems to do it with less resistance (laugh),” Donna said.

For those who prefer to walk outdoors, Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center has a lazy river of its own.

“The lazy river at Drake Springs is longer and it’s a little bit deeper, and so I think they get a little better workout,” Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson said.

The lazy river is also currently empty, out of commission since early June.

“That is a big disappointment, not only to our team but we know there are a number of folks that are disappointed that they’re not able to use the lazy river,” Pearson said.

“The pump that circulates the water through the filtration system that pump failed. We of course don’t have a backup and none of our other pumps are similar,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

The circulation pump is one of three feature pumps at Drake Springs. If one doesn’t work, all three are shut down, closing the lazy river and the water slide.

“The pump hasn’t shown up yet. We do have a tracking number so hopefully, that tells us that it’s on the way and hopefully within the next week or so we can start to fill the lazy river and get it back in operation,” Mieras said.

The closure has produced one silver lining.

“People are utilizing and seeing some of our other facilities as a result of that but we are very hopeful that we’ll get that lazy river up and running yet this summer,” Pearson said.

The Lazy 5K is now scheduled to take place July 21st and 26th as well as on August 2nd at Drake Springs.