Sioux Falls Park Foundation launches to pair donors with city projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Parks Foundation has been launched as an affiliate of the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation with the stated goal of “aligning philanthropic investment in the city parks system with community vision.”

According to the foundation’s website, the new foundation will provide donors with “opportunities and ideas” for strategic investments in community parks.

The main purpose of the foundation is the facilitation of collaboration between donors, the city and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The website states that together, these parties are working to bring “ideas to life that align with our community’s needs today, and with its goals for tomorrow.”

Recent examples of such collaborations are the downtown Kirby Dog Park and the planned Jacobson Family Plaza, which will be located north of the Levitt at Falls Park West.

The Sioux Falls Parks Foundation Advisory Board consists of 10 members:

Jennifer Kirby, chair

Scott Christensen

Charles Gullickson

Alex Hagen

Jason Herrboldt

Don Kearney

Kim Patrick

Steve Sanford

Rochelle Sweetman

Bill Townsend

Details on the collaboration are being shared with the city council during a 4 p.m. informational meeting.