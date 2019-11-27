Sioux Falls Parade of Lights still on, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t worry, because the Parade of Lights is still on for Friday night in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The holiday favorite will resume even if it lightly snows or rains. However, if there are severe or dangerous weather conditions, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. will either cancel or postpone the parade.

“The safety of all the participants of the parade itself and of course all of the visitors and people who are coming to view it will be the number one priority,” Sadie Swier said.

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. will announce its decision by noon on Friday. You can check its Facebook page or website. KELOLAND News will also update you on the Parade of Lights as soon as the information is released.

🎄 If you prefer to watch the parade from the comfort of your home, we will be live streaming it on KELOLAND.com and the KELOLAND News app.

