Sioux Falls Parade of Lights canceled for first time in its history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its history, the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights is canceled. It was scheduled to take place on the evening of November 27.

“I saw the Grinch”

The wonder of Christmas through the eyes of a child. But this year, the Grinch who stole Christmas is a highly contagious virus. You might say The Grinch who stole the Parade. Friday morning, leaders of Downtown Sioux Falls decided to cancel the 29th Annual Parade of Lights. It’s just another example of how the pandemic is interrupting our lives.

“It was a very difficult decision on our end for this community tradition that’s been around, it’s never been canceled before, but with a global pandemic, and keeping everyone safe especially when we could potentially bring tens of thousands of together, we had to cancel it,” Downtown Sioux Falls Community Outreach Director Sadie Swier said.

The visual event usually brings big crowds of people lining Phillips Avenue. Even though it’s outdoors, organizers felt people wouldn’t be able to keep enough space between themselves and fellow parade goers.

“Even with the different format, with a parked parade, looking at the forecast for weather and anticipating a warm night, a lot of people would come down, we just knew that bringing that large of an audience for that kind of event would not be following the CDC guidelines,” said Swier.

Downtown Sioux Falls is encouraging businesses to take the Safer Sioux Falls Pledge to create a safe and healthy holiday shopping season. The organization is also encouraging people to mask up and shop local.

