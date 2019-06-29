Sioux Falls Oxford House in need of volunteers Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sober living home needs your help.

The Sioux Falls Oxford House is set to open next week, but first they need some volunteers to come get their hands dirty.

“We love the character of the home and the story behind the home and how it is really going to help people find their way,” Volunteer Rebecca Hungerford said.



But there are still some housekeeping items to knock off the list before then.



Rebecca Hungerford is leading the charge at the home on Duluth Avenue.



Her family is helping too, including her sister-in-law Rachael Junck.



“We are really just trying to get everything, kind of the last minute details, touching up paint, vacuuming, window cleaning,” Volunteer Rachael Junck said.



That’s why they’ve issued a callout for volunteers on Saturday.



There’s also plenty of landscaping work that needs to be done this weekend.



“A ton of work in the yards…edging, mulching,” Hungerford said.



Once the doors open, the Sioux Falls Oxford House will help people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.



Hungerford once lived at an Omaha Oxford House during part of her recovery from an addiction to methamphetamines.



“When I went into the Oxford House it really gave me that supportive environment so that I could look at myself honestly and do that general reprogramming that needed to be done,” Hungerford said.

Now, more people will get that chance.

If you want to help, just show up at the Oxford House Saturday, June 29th at 9:00 a.m.

The address is 719 North Duluth Avenue.

The house will be for women.

Hungerford says they’re also trying to find a location for a men’s house.