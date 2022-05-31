SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s another sign of summer – outdoor pools are starting to open across KELOLAND, including here in Sioux Falls.

Final preparations are underway at outdoor pools across the city. Getting them ready for swimmers to dive into some fun as the weather warms up.

“We are certainly seeing a strong use of the Midco Aquatic Center and I fully expect that to be the same with the outdoor facilities as well,” director of parks and recreation, City of Sioux Falls, Don Kearney said.

All the outdoor pools will open this Friday, June 3rd, weather depending. Pool passes are also available to purchase right now.

“You can go buy your outdoor passes either at the Midco Aquatic Center, and then from 4-7 all of our outdoor pool facilities will be selling Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week and encourage people to get their passes ahead of time so they don’t have to stand in line when we do open on Friday,” Kearney said.

It takes about 80 full-time lifeguards to staff the outdoor facilities. Kearney says raising wages has helped fill the positions.

“I would still say though if people have an interest in becoming a lifeguard, we’re still offering classes, we’re still certifying people, and we always need a few more here and there so we are essentially in the non-stop mode of hiring lifeguards all the time, but we are pleased to say we are fully staffed this year,” Kearney said.

You can find a list of the pools in Sioux Falls here.