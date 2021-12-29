Sioux Falls outdoor ice skating rinks open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time to dust off your ice skates.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation opened their six outdoor skating rinks and warming houses Wednesday.

People were out enjoying the ice at McKennan Park Wednesday afternoon.

“Well, I like it. And I really want to ice skate to keep up with my sister. She already knows, so I use my walker to skate and I’m really good at skating on it,” 5-year-old Hazel said.

The ice rinks will be open through February 21st, depending on the weather.

