Sioux Falls Outdoor Campus is expanding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is making some significant changes.

People who enjoy activities at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls now have even more to look forward to.

“We’re looking to create an indoor archery range that also includes a classroom as well as the range can be transformed into two other smaller classrooms,” David Parker said.

A nursing mothers room will also be created, and it’s all taking place in the current museum space.

Outdoor updates are happening too, with a new archery range, game processing space and a shed.

“We’re extremely excited. It should be a lot of fun. We have been limited by South Dakota weather on archery and BB gun classes in the winter,” Parker said.

Related Content Internships at the Sioux Falls Outdoor Campus

David Parker with the outdoor campus isn’t the only one looking forward to the changes, but visitors too.

“That’s pretty cool, because then you don’t have to like, oh dang. I went all the way out here, but then I had to go back because it rained,” Nolan McGill said.

Texas natives Kevin McGill and his son Nolan visit Sioux Falls every summer always making sure to stop at the Outdoor Campus. They’re both looking forward to seeing the changes during a future visit.

“You know, 92, isn’t super hot for us. When we did BB gun and, and the hatchet throwing 92 and sunny and humid was still a little bit warm and it would have been nice to be inside in AC,” Kevin said.

In addition to the changes here at the Outdoor Campus, this wall behind me will be knocked down to make more space.

Parker says the facility is seeing more visitors who want to learn new outdoor skills post pandemic, with the current museum serving as a classroom until the expansion is complete.

The outdoor campus is raising money for the project and hopes to break ground in the next three or four years.