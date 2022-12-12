SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is enjoying a quick breather between winter storms, but the city could use a helping hand before this week’s extremely wet weather.

The cleanup continues in Sioux Falls more than 72 hours after the city’s first major snowstorm of the season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have a small crew out picking up some of East 10th Street right now so that’s going to slow traffic down a little bit,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Sundvold said.

About eight miles to the northwest, graders spent the morning clearing snow in advance of this week’s wet weather.

“Rain is not good this time of year, so you need to open those inlets up the best you can, get that sidewalk clean and clear so that water has a place to run,” Sundvold said.

“We’re trying to get it pushed back as far as we can so we can get that water to get down in the inlets and get off the street,” Lead Sewer Collection Tech Chris Fleming said.

Chris Fleming works in the Water Reclamation Division and is uncovering storm drains with one goal in mind.

“Just trying to keep the streets from flooding,” Fleming said. “Try to get that water off the streets, down into the storm sewer so we can drain away because one that water stands and starts to freeze and then we get more problems,” Fleming said.

Crews have been working 12-hour shifts since the storm started but could still use an assist from homeowners.

“I always try to run my snow blower down it. If water can get into it, and it doesn’t have to be all the way open, some of these inlets are four- to eight-feet wide, you only have to get a foot wide and that water will start carving that hole in and that’s what we really want is just the water to get in the storm drains and let it run where it needs to run,” Sundvold said.

Clearing the way for the next round of winter weather.

“Everything is now spinning up for this long, drawn out, unpredictable storm,” Sundvold said.