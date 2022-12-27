SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to get outdoors and take advantage of the warmer temperatures, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation has a winter activity for you.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation spent weeks making ice at the city’s outdoor rinks leading up to Christmas.

“Cold weather is nice to get that ice to freeze but when the weather gets too cold we do have some challenges but as you can see it’s perfect right now,” Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said.

As temperatures start to rebound, Nelson expects the ice rinks to be a hot spot.

“They’re something new, they’re something everybody can do as well, and they’re located throughout the city so they’re easy access and just overall fun for everybody,” Nelson said.

Sioux Falls has six outdoor rinks, stretching from Frank Olson Park to Memorial Park, and including right here at McKennan Park.

“Great chance to be outside, be active, bring people together again and play a sport that so many of us love,” Sioux Falls native Pierce McDowell said.

McDowell grew up in Sioux Falls. He currently attends college in Virginia, but spent a few hours of his trip home playing hockey.

“I think specifically having these public rinks here is really a great way to grow the sport as well. Great to see little kids around the ice too,” McDowell said.

McDowell shared the ice with Elliott Czarnecki who’s home for the holidays from Detroit.

“I grew up here, I played hockey for the Flyers and just having places you could go out and play pond hockey with your friends, probably more than 100 nights growing up playing at these rinks so it’s always fun to come back and was happy to see how well maintained this one is and yeah, I love McKennan Park,” Czarnecki said.

“Sometimes we don’t have the good, quality ice and this year we do so it’s just fun to see the excitement and the overall joy that the different people and families are having while they’re ice skating,” Nelson said.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hopes to keep the rinks open until mid-February.