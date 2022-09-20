SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office.

The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.

Former city council member Christine Erickson is the chair of the committee and Lorin Pankratz is the treasurer. Erickson is now serving as the executive director for the South Dakota Trucking Association and Automobile Dealers Association.

In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls. It would not pertain to any existing slaughterhouses constructed and operating before the effective date of the measure.

The group Smart Growth Sioux Falls started the petition and turned in more than 10,000 signatures in favor of the initiated measure to get it on the ballot. The group raised more than $90,000 in recently released campaign finance reports.

The group wants to stop Wholestone Farms from building a $600 million hog processing facility near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. Wholestone Farms has constructed a “custom slaughterhouse” to open before the initiated measure goes into effect.

Early voting starts on Sept. 23 in South Dakota. Voter registration ends Oct. 24 and Election Day is Nov. 8.