Sioux Falls open enrollment opens December first for 2022-2023 school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year in the Sioux Falls School District begins tomorrow.

There are many reasons parents may want their kids to attend a certain school. From after-school activities to proximity to a parent’s workplace, no matter the reason signing up early is the key.

Open enrolment allows parents to send their kids to a school they’re not assigned to.

A big change this year is open enrollment is online-only, starting December 1st at 7:30 a.m.

Parents can submit their requests online. Assistant Superintendent Jaime Nold says no paper applications will be accepted.

“Don’t come camp out, do it online from the safety of your own home,” said Nold.

Whether those online requests are granted depends on how many openings a school has and in which grades. The requests are considered on a first come first served basis, in other words, if there are 30 openings in a certain grade at a certain school and you are 31st in line, you will be put on a waiting list.

“There a few things that may take some priority, a sibling at the school can have a priority, so there are very few things that take a priority that may move a student ahead, but after that, it is truly based on the actual timestamp of when they applied for the open enrollment,” said Jaime Nold.

The openings of Ben Reifel Middle School and Jefferson High School have created more opportunities for switching schools. Nold says he expects this open enrollment to be less stressful than last year.

“Last year we went through the whole process of the boundary shifts and I know that impacted a lot of individuals with open enrolment because they wanted to try to maintain their children at the school they’re at and I understand that so the numbers will probably be significantly lower this year so as far as the number of applicants, but it doesn’t lessen the importance of having that in on time,” said Nold.

The school district will make computers available at schools or the IPC for any parent who doesn’t have access to the internet.

Here is a link to the open enrolment registration.