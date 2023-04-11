SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A location and developer have been picked for a future building that will host 12 state agencies.

Sioux Falls One Stop will be located in the Dawley Farm Village in eastern Sioux Falls. Dream Design International, which helped develop Rapid City One Stop, has been selected as the development partner.

The building will include the following state agencies that have previously been located in various locations throughout Sioux Falls.

Bureau of Administration

Bureau of Human Resources

Bureau of Information and Telecommunications

Department of Corrections

Department of Education

Department of Health

Department of Human Services

Department of Labor and Regulation

Department of Public Safety

Department of Revenue

Department of Social Services

A news release from Dream Design International says the Dawley Farm Village location was picked because it complements the state’s services with other amenities available in the area.

“Additionally, the building’s location near several bus stops makes it easily accessible to residents who rely on public transportation,” the news release said.

Design of the project is underway and construction by McGough Construction is projected to start in the fall.

The building will be leased to the state.

Rapid City One Stop opened in October 2022.