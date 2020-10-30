Sioux Falls on the short list of accredited park and recreation agencies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Less than 2% of the 10,000 park & recreation agencies in the United States are accredited. That short list includes Sioux Falls.

Accreditation is awarded every five years, and Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is three-for-three since 2010. This year, the department met all 151 standards, receiving a perfect score.

“It really is a plaque that will be provided to us, but more importantly it’s really more about making sure that the way we provide services to the community, with regards to parks & rec is done at a high level,” Don Kearney said.

Friday night take a closer look at what it takes to receive accreditation, and why so many other communities fail.

