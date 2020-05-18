Sioux Falls nurse sings about being on the front lines in New York

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (KELO) – New York remains one of the largest hotspots for COVID-19. A local nurse from Sioux Falls has volunteered to help out on the front-lines. In that time, he’s also sharing his experience in a unique way.

They say New York is the city that never sleeps but from these videos you wouldn’t be able to tell.

“I took a trip to time square last night and there was just a handful of people out there, which, I guess, is unheard of. It was like a ghost town,” Registered Nurse David Assid said.

But if you listen closely, you might just hear a little singing. David Assid is a registered nurse at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. He’s volunteered to spend the next 8 weeks on the front lines at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York. He says the stories he’s heard were enough to send chills down his spine.

Registered Nurse David Assid wearing his PPE at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, NY.

“Between having nurses out sick and just the huge influx of COVID patients all at the same time, it was an absolute nightmare out there,” Assid said.

But he’s not letting the fear change his tune. Instead he’s finding a reason to sing.

“Being here to see it this way, as unfortunate as it is, I’m very proud to be here. I’m grateful to be here,” Assid said.

“He’s quite literally a hero for putting himself in harms way,” Friend & Band-mate Parker Andeson said.

Inspired by the courage of his friend and the others putting themselves on the front lines, Assid’s Band-Mates Parker Anderson and Derek Olsen approached him with the idea to create a music video. It features their rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Only Living Boy in New York.’

They each recorded their parts separately then Olsen spliced it all together. Assid sings the vocals while Peterson drums and Olsen plays guitar.

“We wanted to kind of have an ode to New York because that’s where Dave had decided to go where he was needed most,” Anderson

With his friend being out in unfamiliar territory in an uncertain time, Anderson says this was a way for them to feel closer together.

“Creating music with my friends and working on music is the most fulfilling and exhilarating thing for me,” Anderson said.

“It’s kind of a dark time, and music always helps lighten things up… makes things just a little bit better,” Assid said.

While the streets may be more silent than usual, support for those on the front lines is loud for all to hear.

“Everywhere you go, people thank you… the hospital’s just been great. They make you feel like family there,” Assid said.

The trio has plans to continue making COVID-themed music videos in hopes of bringing some levity in these times. You can visit Interspace Connection’s Instagram to see the video and hear more of the group’s music. You can also visit our coronavirus page to keep up-to-date on how COVID-19 is impacting you.