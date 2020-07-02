Sioux Falls not expecting tourism run-off from Mount Rushmore event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota is already filling up with tourists who are going to see the fireworks at Mount Rushmore and President Donald Trump’s visit. The eastern side of the state isn’t expecting to profit from any run-off.

Typically Experience Sioux Falls, formerly the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, would make a marketing push to attract those Fourth of July travelers. However, it didn’t this year and there’s a good reason why.

Thousands of people are driving to the Mount Rushmore area. Those visitors will need a place to stay, which means area hotels are booked. That includes all 107 of Home2 Suite’s rooms.

“The floodgates have opened. Everybody is running away from their lockdown and coming here,” Rob Grunendike, general manager, said.

Typically, Experience Sioux Falls would try to capture some of those holiday dollars. However, this year is different.

“To be really honest, it’s a struggle. It’s not great for morale,” Teri Schmidt, executive director, said.

Schmidt says the budget to market Sioux Falls comes from hotel tax dollars. Schmidt says most hotels in the city aren’t getting the business they used to, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re used to being so aggressive and out there, but we’ve had to really pull back, because when you have no money, you can’t keep doing those things,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt estimates the budget is down about 50-percent. She’s optimistic a few travelers going well will make a visit here in the east.

“Everybody’s welcome to stop here and we know some people will stop here,” Schmidt said.

Even though hotels in the Rapid City area are busy, Grunendike says that doesn’t mean a big bonus in profits. He says many, including his own, are still recovering from the first part of the year.

“This is more digging out of a hole, putting some money in the bank to hopefully ride out the storm because, again, the future is very uncertain,” Grunendike said.