Sioux Falls neighborhood wants drivers to slow down on their street

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) – Construction season is in full force throughout KELOLAND. That has many of you taking detours on your way to work. But that extra traffic isn’t a welcomed sight in some neighborhoods.

Drive up and down this stretch of Klondike Trail near Southeastern Avenue and you will see plenty of signs asking you to slow down.

Becky Frerichs has lived in this neighborhood for nearly 30 years and says ever since construction started down the street, many people have been taking her street as a detour.

“There’s a lot of people going up both ways, coming up and going down, just never stops really,” Frerichs said.

Frerichs has one of the signs in her yard. She says many people have kids or grandchildren they want to keep safe.

“We mainly got them because we have grandchildren that come and play here, they’re up the street at several of the homes and we just feel it’s unsafe for kids, you know how they run out, a ball might go out into the street, and they don’t stop to think about cars, especially little ones like we have,” Frerichs said.

Residents say they notice it gets particularly busy during the morning and afternoon commutes in the area.

“You deal with the traffic all day and then rush hour is crazy, you can’t get in here and out of here without a ton of traffic so if you want to pull up here to go up the street it would take you 20 minutes to just get out of our parking lot because all of the cars just coming flying up the road,” lives in neighborhood, Scott Parker said.

Now neighbors are hoping drivers get the message, so their neighborhood can stay safe.



“At least they’re stopping for pedestrians, nobody has gotten hurt, yet,” Parker said.



“We just ask that people please watch for the kids, that’s why there’s so many signs up here, they need to be a little bit more courteous to the residents that are living here,” Frerichs said.

Some of the residents say they also notice people driving at higher speeds than the speed limit.