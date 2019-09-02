Sioux Falls native prepares for her first hurricane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls native is one of the thousands in Florida who have been evacuated from their homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Nicole Fred, who lives on Jacksonville Beach moved to Florida back in July, so this is her first hurricane. Right now she’s staying with friends in Panama City, but she took precautions before she left.

“I moved all of my furniture everything I could a little bit higher, all of my electronics everything like that in anticipation but until it makes landfall and gets by us and up through the Carolinas I really don’t know what to think about it or what the damage could be,” Fred said.

Nicole works for the PGA and she says their offices have cancelled work until at least Thursday, she hopes she’ll be able to return home before that.