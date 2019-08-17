Sioux Falls native flies one last time with Vanguard Squadron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The skies around Sioux Falls were filled with planes as the Sioux Falls Airshow kicked off on Saturday. Thousands of people flocked to the air show to see planes of all shapes and sizes take off into the sky.

Pilots from the Vanguard Squadron performed today. One of those pilots is Sioux Falls native Steve Thompson. He’s been flying for over 6 decades and has been in air shows since 1989.

Saturday was Thompson’s last performance.

“Well, it’s a nice place to end it here. It started here,” Thompson said.

Thompson says flying with the other pilots in the squadron is his favorite part about the shows.

Coming up tonight at 10, you’ll hear from Thompson’s wife about what it means for her to see her husband’s final performance.