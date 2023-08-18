SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of people are headed to Sioux Falls for tonight’s Jason Aldean concert. Over the years, the country artist has had more than 20 number-one songs but one of his most recent songs has possibly gotten the most attention.

People all over are talking about Aldean’s new song and video, “Try That In A Small Town.”

In some parts of the country, people have protested outside of his concerts saying the lyrics glorify racial tension and violence. But for the most part, Aldean’s fans are standing behind him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it’s true,” said Aldean during one of his concerts.

Tonight, Aldean brings his show to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls and the local NAACP is asking people to be aware of the history behind the lyrics.

“Understand the hurt and the pain that not just his song but his video and the intent behind his video has caused for people of color here in our state,” said Julian Beaudion, vice president of the NAACP in Sioux Falls.

The local organization isn’t encouraging protests, or asking people to stay home from the show, they just want people to understand who they’re supporting.

“I think it goes a little bit further than Jason’s song and also his video, Jason also made the decision to wear confederate flag shirts on stage during some of his performances, Jason’s had a history of wearing blackface, he’s had a history of being racist toward black people,” said Beaudion.

Although hundreds of tickets for the concert have already been sold, no fans that KELOLAND News talked to today wanted to come on camera to talk about his song “Try That In A Small Town.”

The Sioux Falls NAACP revamped its chapter this year.