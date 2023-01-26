SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs.

In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020, Sioux Falls Police officers were dispatched to the Get n Go gas station on 57th and Marion for a report of a car crash. With that car, police found Clay Stubbs, who had been shot more than once. Stubbs was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Nearly a week later, police arrested Lowell Loberg, who police say lured Stubbs to a street corner near 56th and Marion looking to buy a large amount of marijuana. Police say Loberg was helping Aadland, who had a dispute over money with Stubbs.

While Loberg sat in a car with Stubbs, he told police that Aadland came walking up and shot twice.

Detectives and a forensic specialist who took to the witness stand today spoke of how their investigation brought them to this apartment — about a half of a mile away from the gas station where Stubbs was found. It was in this parking lot where investigators found both fired and unfired bullets, marijuana, glass and more.

Evidence from the crashed car was also brought forward in court including a handgun, unfired bullets, suspected meth and a backpack with marijuana.

Aadland has pleaded not guilty to first and second degree murder as well as first degree manslaughter. The jury trial is scheduled to continue through next week.

The first suspect, Loberg, was charged with murder at the time of his arrest. Police say he was out on parole and was taken back to the state penitentiary. According to court documents, his murder charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to an accessory to a felony charge. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for next month.