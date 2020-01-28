Sioux Falls murder suspect to face judge on Tuesday

A man accused of abducting and murdering a Sioux Falls woman is expected to be in court on Tuesday, and it could give us a better idea of what happened.

In a case we’ve been following all month, the Lincoln County State’s Attorney has filed new charges against 19-year-old Amir Beaudion Jr. He’s accused of killing 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi earlier this month.

A grand jury says there’s enough evidence to charge Beaudion with first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and rape. On January 6, authorities found Badi dead along the side of the road on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County.

Court papers say Beaudion followed Badi through the Wal-Mart parking lot on East Arrowhead Parkway — where she worked — in the early morning hours of January 5. Though Beaudion has been in custody since January 7 for another separate attempted kidnapping case, this is the first time he’s been officially arrested and charged in the Badi case.

“It was a lot of information to process,” Tom Wollman, Lincoln County State’s Attorney, said.

Wollman didn’t comment on any of the specifics of what happened, nor did he say whether Beaudion and Badi knew each other. That could be revealed when Beaudion faces a judge in Lincoln County Court. Getting to this point was a long process.

“We had sort of an all hands on deck investigation with the Sioux Falls Police Department. They worked tirelessly,” Wollman said.

Wollman says investigators looked at forensic and digital evidence to determine if Beaudion was a suspect in Badi’s murder. They also looked at cell phone data and cell phone tower data.

“Video evidence from various businesses around town. Offer a kudos to them as well. Everyone with a surveillance camera on the potential route that may have been taken by the suspect was contacted and worked well in presenting, providing evidence,” Wollman said.

Beaudion’s bond is set at $1 million cash.