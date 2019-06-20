Sioux Falls murder suspect arrested in Minneapolis

KELOLAND News

A Sioux Falls man who was wanted for shooting three people, killing one, was arrested in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

Ramon Smith was wanted for warrants issued in Minnehaha County for charges that include Second Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault.

The charges stem from the shooting that happened on June 8, 2019 in the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls. Smith fled the area after the shooting. 

U.S. Marshals arrested Smith Thursday in Minneapolis. Smith is currently behind bars at the Ramsey County Jail.
 

