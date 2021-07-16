Sioux Falls municipal band to play for Good Sam residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The municipal band is taking its music to residents at Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Village this weekend.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is making it easy for Good Sam residents and their family members to enjoy their music by bringing it right to their home.

They’ll be playing at the Sioux Falls Village location this Sunday and residents like Bill Garner can’t wait.

“I used to go square dancing. You ever do that? Oh me and my wife we square danced all the time. We love that,” Garner said.

The band will be set up outside in the courtyard- one of Garner’s favorite places to be.

“Oh I love this. You bet. I spend my day out here when the sun is shining,” Garner said.

“We just started having bigger groups get together and having more music here. Residents absolutely love live music so even if they can’t get out here we can get their windows open so they can listen to the music,” Emily Snedeker said.

Along with residents, Emily Snedeker says anyone in the community is invited to the event, and there’s already a list of family members planning to attend.

It’s an event many have been longing for since the pandemic began.

“That was probably one of the hardest parts during COVID was not being able to have large group activities and music, they really connect with music,” Snedeker said.

Garner plans to get to the courtyard early this Sunday and is looking forward to spending the day outdoors enjoying the music alongside friends.

“Have a little party like thing, hopefully it’s a nice day like this. It’ll be nice,” Garner said.

The event will kick off this Sunday at 3 p.m.