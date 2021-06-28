Sioux Falls Municipal Band releases summer schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Municipal Band returns this summer with 18 performances during July and August.
The first concert is a free indoor performance “The Legacy Continues” at 7:30 p.m. on July 2 in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion, according to a band news release.
The band will perform two shows every Sunday and most Tuesdays and Fridays, including two patriotic performances on the Fourth of July and an indoor concert on July 25 at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.
The season’s grand finale performance will be Aug. 8 at the Terrace Park Bandshell.
Attendance is free and open to the public. Seating at the performances is first come, first served.
The band is under the management of the Washington Pavilion which was a change driven by a city appointed task force. The band had been a possible cut in the 2021 city budget but some funding was restored in September.
Performance schedule:
- The Legacy Continues, July 2 at 7:30 p.m., Mary W. Sommervold Hall at Washington Pavilion
- American Salute, July 4 at 11 a.m., Independence Day Celebration Picnic at Falls Park
- American Spirit, July 4 at 8 p.m., W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Grandstand
- Paws and Claws, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Inn on Westport
- 40s Gems, July 11 at 3 p.m., McKennan Park Bandshell
- Major, Minor & Richter Scales, July 11 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell
- Twenties Times Two!, July 13 at 7:30 p.m., Sunnycrest Retirement Village
- The Best of the Big Bands, July 18 at 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village
- Story Time, July 18 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell
- Timeless, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Center
- They Gave All, July 25 at 3 p.m., South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
- Paul Hoy Circus Concert, July 25 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell
- Statues, July 27 at 7:30 p.m., Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden | Washington Pavilion
- Super Sinatra, August 1 at 3 p.m., Grand Living at Lake Lorraine
- Sousa Favorites, August 1 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell
- Taking Flight, August 3 at 7:30 p.m., Dow Rummel Village
- Rogers & Hammerstein, August 8 at 3 p.m., Trail Ridge Senior Living Community
- Grand Finale, August 8 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell