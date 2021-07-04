Sioux Falls Municipal Band brings people together to enjoy music and celebrate the Fourth of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The patriotic music heard at Falls Park Sunday morning came from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. They performed their concert titled ‘American Salute’ for people at the Independence Day Celebration Picnic.

“It is just wonderful to be back out here making music for the people. Having an audience. We had a beautiful day. It is just a great day to be out in the park making music,” band member Kimberly Bogart said.

“It is beautiful day today and the band was great. I was disappointed because last year, they didn’t have this event, and it was nice to see it again,” Don Lunders said.

The City’s proposed budget for 2021 dropped the band from the Parks & Recreation department’s budget. However, some money was restored. The band is under the Washington Pavilion’s management. Bogart has played in the band for 12 years.

“The community really rallied around the band and it was really great to see that support, not just from the band members, but from the community members,” she said. “The band, like you said, has been around 102 years and it is just great to be back making music and to be an important part of the city and to provide the people with good music.”

“I think people would have been devastated without us,” bandmaster Christopher Hill said.

COVID-19 meant no performances last year.

“Last year, the fact that the band did not play affected our life,” Don Lunders said.

“It seemed, something was taken away and we didn’t want anymore taken away,” Carole Lunders said.

The band has more concerts in the near future. A full schedule can be found here.