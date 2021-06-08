Sioux Falls moving company stays busy as people continue to buy and sell homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With more people buying and selling homes in the Sioux Falls area, moving companies are swamped.

It’s a busy morning for crews with Two Men and a Truck. They are loading up belongings from a home just north of town.

“We get to start wrapping everything, take good care of everything, and move it out, put it where it needs to go, sounds simpler than it is,” driver, supervisor, Two Men and a Truck, Jacob Flanigan said.

Angela Drake is the general manager for Two Men and a Truck. She says while summer is usually their busy time, this year they’re even busier.

“We have been insanely busy, with the housing market in Sioux Falls and everywhere in South Dakota, it has just been blowing up everywhere and we can’t seem to keep up with everyone moving and trading up homes,” general manager, Two Men and a Truck, Angela Drake said.

She says if you’re moving soon and need someone to do the heavy lifting, you’re better off scheduling that sooner rather than later.

“I would say right now our schedule is at least three weeks out, sometimes more, sometimes less, but if you have a set date, as soon as you know that date call my office so my staff can get you taken care of and get that date you want,” Drake said.

It’s a boom in business that Drake is happy to see.

“We had no idea what to expect during the pandemic and I tell you we were busier than we anticipated to be and we don’t see it slowing down,” Drake said.

Drake says on hot days, they make sure crews take water and shade breaks to stay safe.