SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year-old Sioux Falls mother was arrested for child abuse after a 7-year-old girl let her teacher know she’d been hit with a plastic rod.

Sioux Falls police arrested Tara Lee Iron Cloud at her home in the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue Wednesday afternoon. She is charged with cruelty or abuse to a minor.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the girl had some marks but no other serious injuries.