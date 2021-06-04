Sioux Falls Mosquito Control to start spraying within the next couple weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are out enjoying any activities this weekend, you need to have bug spray with you.

This time of year the conditions are favorable for mosquitoes. That’s why crews in Sioux Falls will start spraying for mosquitoes within the next couple of weeks.

“Historically, we haven’t started spraying until the first or second week of June and it kind of looks like that’s going to be about right. We might be hitting one or two areas next week,” City of Sioux Falls health program coordinator Denise Patton said.

They have 24 traps across Sioux Falls to determine which areas the mosquitoes are the worst and which zones need to be sprayed.

“Five days a week, we collect the contents from the traps. We bring them back to our lab and will identify them down to genus and species, and that kind of guides us on whether we need to spray or not, because some of them are disease spreaders. Some of them are heavy biters and some don’t matter at all,” Patton said.

Spraying usually occurs at night or early in the morning. While the fog from the sprayer may look ominous, it is not harmful to humans or pets.

“It’s not going to hurt you. It’s not. Again, it’s so dilute and the biggest thing is, it’s water,” Patton said. “We want it to come out of the back of that truck in these tiny tiny little droplets that hopefully can hang in the air for a period of time and create that cloud.”

Patricia Weiss and her family notice a big difference after the spray trucks cover their area.

“Especially the day after, it’s night and day difference. I really appreciate it. I don’t know if the kids really notice, but I do,” Weiss said. “Last night was actually the first night that they started getting mosquito bites.”

The city also has crews who work during the day throughout the week to treat standing water before mosquitoes can come out to bite people.

If you would like more information about mosquito spraying in Sioux Falls, you can visit their website. To receive text alerts for spraying in your area, you can text SPRAY to 888-777.