SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago.

Brittany Corcoran played goalie for the Sioux Falls Flyers girls hockey team. She was a dynamo both on and off the ice. One of her teammates nicknamed her “Ninja.”

“She was a little spitfire. She was 5-foot-4, maybe 100 pounds soaking wet. But in the net, she was bigger than anything,” Brittany’s mom Angela Drake said.

Brittany wore a mask for protection on the ice. But she also masked her inner struggles from others and in March of 2016, took her own life, just days before her 18th birthday.

“She would hide how she felt because she never wanted to be a burden to anyone. But she always wanted to help other people, because she never wanted them to feel as bad as she did inside,” Drake said

To aid her grieving process, Drake began publicly sharing her daughter’s story in order to help others, especially younger people, who may be struggling.

“Right now, ages 10-34, it is the second-leading cause of death nationwide for suicide. So that right there, that’s our future that we’re losing,” Drake said.

Drake’s non-profit is called Fight Like a Ninja. She reaches out to coaches and players and their families to raise suicide prevention awareness. Her influence has even spread to teams as far away as Canada.

“It started as something just to honor Brittany and it has grown into so much more and I couldn’t be more proud. And I know she is, too,” Drake said.

Drake says there are more resources available now, including the new 988 Suicide Lifeline, that weren’t around for Brittany. But she says the most important first step is to have a conversation, as uncomfortable as it may be, because it may save a loved one’s life.

“If you feel like you need to check on somebody, do it now. Before it’s too late. You just never know,” Drake said.

Drake also chairs this weekend’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The opening ceremony is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Levitt at the Falls.

The Fight Like a Ninja hockey tournament takes place the first weekend of November at the SCHEELS IcePlex.