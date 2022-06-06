SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After debuting in September of 2021, the Mobile Recreation Unit is now gearing up for the summer season in Sioux Falls.

It offers free games and activities for people of any age, including Giant Checkers, Pop-A-Shot Basketball, and 9 Square in the Air.

The Mobile Recreation Unit will be set up at Marion Park in the southwestern part of the city on Tuesday, June 7 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

To see the full schedule, check out the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s website.