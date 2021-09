SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who stole more than 2-dozen guns from a Sioux Falls business has entered a guilty plea.

Tayn Reis stole the weapons along with more than 12,000 rounds of ammo from Last Chance Auction a year ago this month. As part of his plea deal, a second charge was dropped.

When he’s sentenced in December, Reis faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a quarter million dollar fine.