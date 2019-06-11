Sioux Falls men getting ready for The Great Race

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are about to embark on a journey of a lifetime. 

Mike Skiles and Steve Larson are competing in The Great Race this month. It’s an event for vintage-car enthusiasts. The Great Race is a nine-day, 2,300 mile adventure from Riverside, California, to Tacoma, Washington. It’s described as not a test of speed, rather a team’s ability to follow instructions and a car’s ability to endure a more than 2,000 mile journey. 

“We’ve talked about it for a long time. Last year was the first year we tried to get in it. We were put on a waiting list for this year and this year we were successful. We’re excited about it. It should be a lot of fun,” Skiles said.

The men leave for California this Sunday. The Great Race starts a week from Saturday. The winner of the race will receive $50,000.

