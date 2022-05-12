SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in the McKennan Park area will be cleaning up for days after straight-line winds toppled trees and damaged property in the area.

As the wall of fierce winds went through the middle of Sioux Falls people in the McKennan Park area braced for the worst.

“I was driving home as it hit and I saw all the trees down and just wanted to get home,” neighbor Shannon Abels said.

“Well you could see a dark cloud with a lot of dust and the first thing that went was the McKennan Park tennis court screens. And then the fence went. We were on the front porch. Then our tree right here went and the trees across the street started to go and we went down to the basement,” neighbor Mark Stowers said.

When people emerged from their basements, they took in the destruction. Trees that stood for decades didn’t stand a chance, like this 70-year-old pine.

“And then all of a sudden this thing just flew and there’s dirt flying and debris,” homeowner living in McKennan Park said.

The aerial view tells the story of just how many trees were uprooted in the wind and the kind of clean-up residents have ahead of them.

And trees were completely ripped from the roots at McKennan Park #KELONews pic.twitter.com/sRj2GhWsTX — Lauren Soulek (@KELOLaurenS) May 13, 2022

Chainsaws were sounding off in the McKennan Park area as people started cleaning up those trees just an hour and a half after the storm blew through. However, these neighbors were out enjoying the nice weather that followed the storm because they know they’ll be busy tomorrow.

“I help out in the park too at McKennan, I’m one of the maintenance people now part-time, so, we’ll be busy tomorrow,” Sam Ogdie, a resident in the area, said.

Ogdie’s neighbor’s tree also got hit with branches falling onto his porch.

No injuries have been reported in the McKennan Park neighborhood.