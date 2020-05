SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken delivers this year’s state of the city address during a pandemic.

This year’s address will look a little different. TenHaken will speak to an empty audience from inside the Washington Pavilion. He’s expected to speak on the city’s continuing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and give insight on how city projects are pushing forward.

