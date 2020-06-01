Sioux Falls Mayor says photos and videos will be used to prosecute those involved in last night’s violence

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken says he is saddened by last night’s violence following the peaceful protest.

He says the city is now going to be releasing photos and videos to try and catch those who were responsible.

“This is not our city, I’ve never seen this side of the city, it sucks to see this,” Mayor TenHaken said.

The mayor says police have been going through lots of photos and videos today to identify those who committed crimes last night.

“If you were a part of the violence and vandalism last night we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” TenHaken said.

The mayor is grateful for the way police and other law enforcement officers handled themselves during the violence. He’s also thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“We had rocks this size thrown at police officers this rock is probably 5 to 7 pounds and we have all kinds of footage of rocks like this being thrown at law enforcement officers of this city,” TenHaken said.

Mayor TenHaken says a lot of what he’s calling “bad actors” out at the mall were young Sioux Falls students.

“I recognized kids in this video I saw them wearing shirts of local sports leagues and local high schools,”

“We even had a middle school teacher notify us, several of the students, her students, she recognized in some of the videos,” TenHaken said.

The mayor says 99% of the citizens of Sioux Falls did the right thing, but for the 1% who committed crimes, Tenhaken says they’ll be prosecuted.

A few suspects have already been arrested, but the mayor promises there’ll be more.