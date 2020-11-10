Sioux Falls’ Mayor says economy is strong despite COVID-19

Sioux Falls’ economy remains strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to the mayor, who spoke at the Downtown Rotary Monday.

The mayor answered a lot of questions concerning the virus, but he also talked about the economy, jobs and the passage of recreational marijuana.

Unemployment in Sioux Falls is 3.4% far below the national average.

Speaking to the Downtown Rotary, Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city has a lot of good things happening right now.

“There are phones ringing and businesses interested in South Dakota, specifically interested in Sioux Falls right now,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says the pandemic has hit the service industry hard, along with entertainment.

“Our PREMIER Center is bleeding cash that whole campus out there, we got debt service just to keep the lights on so that industry is tough, but overall our economy is strong,” TenHaken said.

The mayor also answered questions about recreational marijuana and what it’ll mean to the city.

“We’ll see, I don’t know what the future is going to look like, I personally was not a proponent of this, I’ve never met someone who I felt was smarter or more intelligent because they smoke marijuana,” TenHaken said.

The mayor says he does support medicinal marijuana.

He’s also excited about the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 and thinks that will propel our economy to be even stronger.

“That’s going to give a new level of consumer confidence there is pent up demand for people to spend money,” TenHaken said.

The mayor also wants to remind people to show appreciation for our health care workers and law enforcement.