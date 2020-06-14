Sioux Falls mayor, police respond to Saturday’s peaceful protests

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls city officials turned to social media to respond to the planned peaceful protests on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday evening, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted a photo on his Twitter account. With it came the caption “Thankful for an Emergency Response team that clears their schedules to ensure residents, property, and liberties are all protected for a Saturday afternoon of peaceful protests in our city.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department also responded, by posting on their Twitter account.

“Safety is a top priority for all and we have worked closely with organizers to keep everyone safe while exercising their First Amendment Rights,” SFPD said. “It is important that their voices be heard peacefully.”

