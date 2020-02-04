Sioux Falls mayor outlines plan for surplus money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A near $8 million surplus would help put some projects on the fast track in the City of Sioux Falls.

About $2 million of the surplus comes from sales tax growth.

Meanwhile, Mayor Paul TenHaken says the remaining chunk of money is because of financial management by the city.

Some roads in Sioux Falls would get a boost from the proposed surplus package.

Mayor Paul TenHaken wants to spend about $1.7 million of it on street projects, including 41st Street from Western to Minnesota Avenue.

“It’s one of our most heavily-trafficked roads in the city. It’s tired. It needs some work. We’ve been patching it a lot. This would allow us to put a complete new stretch of road there,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The plan would also give $3.3 million to a new fire station in the southeastern part of town. That would allow the city to pay in cash instead of tying it to a bond.

Great Bear would also benefit from the plan, with an additional $800,000 going toward the replacement of the chairlift.

“Great Bear is one of those few facilities that we can utilize in the winter. We have great parks in the summer, but in the winter their utilization shrinks so we want to give some more funding to that project which I think will allow us to get that thing off the finish line, ordered, assembled, and hopefully in place by the 2021 ski season,” TenHaken said.

But the plan isn’t all about spending.

About $1.7 million would be placed in a reserve fund.

“Philosophically, the city has done a good job of trying to create these reserve funds as a hedge in the event that there are changes in economic circumstances, and we know we had a very good year so it makes sense to set aside some of those funds in preparation for a year that may not meet the expectations we had anticipated,” Sioux Falls Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett said.

“So this is a package that we feel is very palatable and will have an immediate impact in our community,” TenHaken said.

The proposal will be presented to the City Council on February 11.

To see the other ways the money would be spent, see the chart below: