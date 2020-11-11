Sioux Falls’ proposed mask mandate fails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The proposed mask mandate in Sioux Falls was rejected by a 5-4 count on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s inclement weather didn’t deter people from showing up at the city council meeting.

With social distancing in place, it was standing room only as councilors wasted no time debating whether or not the city should have a mask mandate.

“One of the reasons we brought this forward at this time, it’s a public safety issue, I thoroughly believe when you inspect the numbers that are out there, we are in a crisis right here in Sioux Falls at this point,” city councilor Curt Soehl said.

During the public input period, people lined up to weigh-in as well for and against the mandate that would require people to wear a mask in public when six foot social distancing isn’t possible.

“We strongly support this ordinance, which will protect the health of our community; especially those vulnerable to the impact of COVID, it will also allow Sioux Falls residents to engage more fully and safely in public life,” public healthcare worker Sandra Melstad said.

One of the arguments against the mask mandate has been that it’s unenforceable.

“I don’t doubt officers will be courteous and professional as they enforce this quite frankly this tyrannical measure you want to put up but I still say the ordinance will be unenforceable cops will be completely powerless to strap this on onto the people like you guys want to do,” Matt Condon said.

“As a business owner I don’t want to see other businesses to continue to who are already struggling in this pandemic have extra costs, extra stressors another thing to add to the list,” business owner Brooke Brown said.

“We don’t want to close down any businesses that’s why you will not see any language in here that restricts the occupancy of businesses or locations,” Soehl said.