Sioux Falls mask mandate passes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council reconsidered last week’s mask mandate.

The proposed mask mandate in Sioux Falls passed by a 6-2 count on Tuesday night. There is no penalty for failing to comply.

Last week, a proposed mask mandate in Sioux Falls was rejected by a 5-4 count. Mayor TenHaken says the situation has changed since the vote last week.

The South Dakota Medical Association said Tuesday it would support a mask mandate. Also, one of the city’s two health care partners has said it supports a mask mandate, TenHaken said.

TenHaken said Tuesday and during the Nov. 10 council meeting that he takes direction from health care providers and they were not asking for a mask mandate when the proposal was first voted on. Since that has changed, he is more inclined to support the mask mandate today, TenHaken said.

