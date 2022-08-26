SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Marathon is just around the corner, and in preparation, the city is alerting residents that certain street closures will be in effect for the event.

The event, which will take place on the city streets and the bike trail, will include a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.

The full marathon will start at 6:30 a.m., the half marathon at 7 a.m., the 10K at 7:10 a.m., and the 5K at 10:15 a.m.

You can see a map of street closures below. Streets marked in red will be temporarily closed for the event, while streets marked in orange will be utilized but not closed. Closed streets will be reopened after the last runner passes through.

Below are the listed street closures with expected closure times: