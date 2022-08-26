SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Marathon is just around the corner, and in preparation, the city is alerting residents that certain street closures will be in effect for the event.
The event, which will take place on the city streets and the bike trail, will include a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.
The full marathon will start at 6:30 a.m., the half marathon at 7 a.m., the 10K at 7:10 a.m., and the 5K at 10:15 a.m.
You can see a map of street closures below. Streets marked in red will be temporarily closed for the event, while streets marked in orange will be utilized but not closed. Closed streets will be reopened after the last runner passes through.
Below are the listed street closures with expected closure times:
- N. Western Ave. (Russell St. to Burnside St.) 6:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Legion Drive (Western Ave. to Hawthorne Ave.) 6:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
- Hawthorne Ave. (Burnside St. to West Ave.) 6:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
- West Ave. Service Road (Hawthorne Ave. to Madison St.) 6:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
- Madison St. (Lyndale Ave. to Menlo Ave.) 6:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
- N. Lake Ave. (Along Terrace Park) 6:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m.
- Menlo Ave. (Brookings St. to 4th St.) 6:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
- 4th St. (Menlo Ave. to Duluth Ave.) 6:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m.
- Duluth Ave. (4th St. to 9th St.) 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- 9th St. (Duluth Ave. to Phillips Ave.) 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- Dakota Ave. (9th St. to 5th St.) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
- Main St. (9th St. to 5th St.) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
- 8th St. (Minnesota Ave. to Reid St.) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
- 6th St. (Minnesota Ave. to Weber Ave.) 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
- Phillips Ave. (9th St. to Falls Park Dr.) 6:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
- Phillips Ave. (11th St. to 13th St.) 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- 13th St. (Phillips Ave. to Dakota Ave.) 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
- Dakota Ave. (13th St. to 9th St.) 7:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.