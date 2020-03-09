Sioux Falls man, woman charged with child abuse after passing out with a child in the backseat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man and woman are facing child abuse charges after police had to use Narcan to revive them in a gas station parking lot Friday afternoon.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, authorities responded to a gas station near Russell Street and Minnesota Avenue where Nikita Hammer, 21, and Domenik Winstead, 22, were found passed out the car.

Clemens said first responders had to use “quite a few doses of Narcan” to wake both Hammer and Winstead. Employees at the gas station were watching over the 1-year-old until authorities arrived. The child was unharmed, police said.

Hammer and Winstead are each facing charges of abuse and cruelty to a minor under 7 as well as drug charges.