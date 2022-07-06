SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 33-year-old Levi Joseph Culver was been indicted on federal charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Culver was arrested in June on drug charges and has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges.

The first charge: “knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.”

The second charge: “knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.”

Culver was arrested on Wednesday, June 22. At the time, authorities said they seized more than eight pounds of meth, more than one pound of fentanyl and 84 grams of heroin.